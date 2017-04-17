Fast CRISPR test easily detects Zika and antibiotic resistance

CRISPR is already known for its power as a gene-editing tool that could one day transform how we fight cancer and other life-threatening diseases. But CRISPR’s potential is broader than that — and a new study using the technology has shown it can diagnose infections as well. Researchers have created a version of CRISPR that can detect viruses like Zika and dengue, as well as other harmful bacteria, according to a study published in Science. The system, called SHERLOCK, could one day be a cheap and easy-to-use diagnostic tool. different types of molecular scissors CRISPR is based on a defense mechanism bacteria use to ward off viruses — cutting off bits of their DNA and pasting them elsewhere. Scientists have engineered that mechanism to... Continue reading…

