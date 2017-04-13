Glowing bacteria could help in landmine cleanup efforts

Landmines are a hidden threat that kill and maim innocent people long after a conflict has ended. Despite the use of landmines by states now being extremely rare thanks to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, according the Landmine Monitor 2016, global casualties from landmines reached a 10-year high in 2015 and funding for clearance efforts reached a 10-year low. A new system that highlights the location of landmines and unexploded ordnance using glowing bacteria could help reverse this trend... Continue Reading Glowing bacteria could help in landmine cleanup efforts Category: Good Thinking Tags: Bacteria Hebrew University of Jerusalem Landmine Detection Related Articles: SpectroDrone shoots lasers to detect explosives from above Imaging drones to spot signs of explosive chemicals leaking from landmines Lemur Studio Design develops mine detector in a shoe

Glowing bacteria could help in landmine cleanup efforts Landmines are a hidden threat that kill and maim innocent people long after a conflict has ended. Despite the use of landmines by states now being extremely rare thanks to the 1997 Mine ... Wed 12 Apr 17 from Gizmag

Glowing bacteria detect buried landmines The need for safe and efficient technologies for detecting buried landmines and unexploded ordnance is a humanitarian issue of immense global proportions. About half a million people around ... Tue 11 Apr 17 from Phys.org Glowing Bacteria Detect Buried Landmines, Tue 11 Apr 17 from Laboratory Equipment Glowing bacteria detect buried landmines, Tue 11 Apr 17 from ScienceDaily

Researchers are breeding fluorescent bacteria to uncover landmines One of the many tragedies of war are the dangers that persist long after conflicts formally end -- dangers like abandoned minefields peppered with active, deadly ordnance. Buried landmines ... 8 hours ago from Engadget

Molecularly Engineered Bacteria Glows When It Detects Landmines Credit: Hebrew UniversityResearchers in Israel have developed molecularly engineered bacteria that glow in proximity to explosives, presenting a new method for safely detecting ... Tue 11 Apr 17 from Discovery News