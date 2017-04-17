New breed of supermolecule 'hunts down' harmful drugs and removes them from water

A University of Surrey academic is leading research that has found an effective, environmentally friendly way to monitor and remove pharmaceuticals from water.

New breed of supermolecule 'hunts down' harmful drugs and removes them from water

A University of Surrey academic is leading research that has found an effective, environmentally friendly way to monitor and remove pharmaceuticals from water.

9 hours ago from Phys.org

New breed of supermolecule 'hunts down' harmful drugs and removes them from water, 9 hours ago from Eurekalert

New breed of supermolecule ‘hunts down’ harmful drugs and removes them from water, 14 hours ago from AlphaGalileo

New breed of supermolecule 'hunts down' harmful drugs, removes them from water

An effective, environmentally friendly way to monitor and remove pharmaceuticals from water has been discovered by a team of scientists.

6 hours ago from ScienceDaily

  • Pages: 1

Bookmark

Bookmark and Share