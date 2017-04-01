New model can predict drug interactions and side effects even between a large number of components

Drug cocktails such as those for treating cancer, like the alcoholic versions offered at the local bar, are best when the proper ingredients are mixed in the right proportions. And like the cocktails we normally drink, the combination of ingredients can be better than the sum of its parts—or it can leave us with unwanted side effects. A new model developed in the group of Prof. Uri Alon of the Weizmann Institute of Science's Molecular Cell Biology Department can simplify the process of identifying the optimal blends for drug cocktails - even when a large number of ingredients is called for.

