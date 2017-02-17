Printed ‘lab on a chip’ costs a penny and catches disease early
Diagnosing disease often requires analyzing and detecting single cells with lab tests that cost hundreds of dollars each. Hospitals in a poor country stricken with a disease epidemic like HIV or malaria simply might not have the funds to run all of those tests. Scientists are looking for a cheaper option.Read more...
Printed 'lab on a chip' costs a penny and catches disease early
The cheap diagnostic kit is made using a regular inkjet printer and could catch signs of malaria, tuberculosis and cancer earlier in the developing world
