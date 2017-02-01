Unraveling the mechanism of antisense oligonucleotides

Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and recipient of the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oligonucleotide Therapeutic Society presents a detailed look at the mechanisms that underlie antisense drug activity in the article entitled 'Molecular Mechanisms of Antisense Oligonucleotides,' published in Nucleic Acid Therapeutics.

