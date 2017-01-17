Compact breathalyzer detects the flu

The sooner that you know you've got the flu, the sooner you can stop spreading it and start treating it. That's the thinking behind a new device designed by Prof. Perena Gouma, from the University of Texas at Arlington. Her hand-held breath monitor can detect if the user has the flu, based on a single exhale...

