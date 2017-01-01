Chance meeting leads to creation of antibiotic spider silk

An interdisciplinary team of scientists at The University of Nottingham has developed a technique to produce chemically functionalised spider silk that can be tailored to applications used in drug delivery, regenerative medicine and wound healing.

Chance meeting leads to creation of antibiotic spider silk A chance meeting between a spider expert and a chemist has led to the development of antibiotic synthetic spider silk. 9 minutes ago from Phys.org

‘We could make that!’ — chance meeting leads to creation of antibiotic spider silk. An interdisciplinary team of scientists at The University of Nottingham has developed a technique to produce chemically functionalised spider silk that can be tailored to applications used in ... 4 hours ago from AlphaGalileo