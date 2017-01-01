3-D antibody arrays could help diagnose malaria and other diseases

Exploiting a process known as molecular self-assembly, MIT chemical engineers have built three-dimensional arrays of antibodies that could be used as sensors to diagnose diseases such as malaria or tuberculosis.

