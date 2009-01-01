A brief history of nanotechnology

A brief history of nanotechnology A historian looks at nanotechnology as utopian or dystopian vision, real-life research and development, and why emerging technologies are such compelling topics.

New Funding Opportunity from U.S. DOE A new funding opportunity from the Advanced Manufacturing Office, U.S. Department of Energy, incudes a subtopic on Atomically Precise Manufacturing

DOE office focusing on atomically precise manufacturing Longtime Foresight member Dave Forrest is leading DOE's Advanced Manufacturing Office in advocating atomically precise manufacturing to transform the U.S. manufacturing base.