Shigella bacterium exploits a physical force called 'endocytosis' in the membrane of cells
The bacteria that cause the shigella intestinal disease use a toxin that exploits a physical force in the membrane of cells. Though difficult to block, it is possible to fight with nanoparticles exploiting the same force.
Shigella bacterium exploits a physical force called 'endocytosis' in the membrane of cells
The bacteria that cause the shigella intestinal disease use a toxin that exploits a physical force in the membrane of cells. Though difficult to block, it is possible to fight with nanoparticles ...
5 hours ago from Phys.org
Forces at play: A new infection route for bacteria, 10 hours ago from HealthCanal
- Pages: 1