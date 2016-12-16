Light-induced vesicle explosions to mimic cellular reactions

Cells are the site of a multitude of chemical reactions, the precision of which is envied by scientists. A team of researchers from the CNRS and Bordeaux INP have neared this level of control by controlling the explosion of polymersomes through laser irradiation. These hollow polymer spheres, which can mimic certain cellular functions, react to a specific wavelength and thus release their content on demand. This research has been published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

