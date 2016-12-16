Researchers from the Optics and Photonics group at Nottingham University’s Faculty of Engineering have developed a new technique that uses ultrasound to see inside individual living cells. In contrast to conventional optical microscopy, which uses photons of light to magnify specimens, the new sub-optical phonon imaging method relies on sound. Described in the journal Scientific […]

