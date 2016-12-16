New ultrasound technique is first to image inside live cells
Researchers from the Optics and Photonics group at Nottingham University’s Faculty of Engineering have developed a new technique that uses ultrasound to see inside individual living cells. In contrast to conventional optical microscopy, which uses photons of light to magnify specimens, the new sub-optical phonon imaging method relies on sound. Described in the journal Scientific […]
New ultrasound technique is first to image inside live cells
Researchers at The University of Nottingham have developed a break-through technique that uses sound rather than light to see inside live cells, with potential application in stem-cell transplants ...
Wed 21 Dec 16 from Phys.org
New ultrasound technique is first to image inside live cells, 19 hours ago from ScienceDaily
New ultrasound technique is first to image inside live cells, 23 hours ago from Eurekalert
Ultrasound used for nanoscale cell imaging
Researchers from the Optics and Photonics group at Nottingham University’s Faculty of Engineering have developed a new technique that uses ultrasound to see inside individual living cells. ...
3 hours ago from The Engineer
Ultrasound Technique is First to Image Inside Live Cells
NewsResearchers at The University of Nottingham have developed a breakthrough technique that uses sound rather than light to see inside live cells, with potential application in stem cell transplants ...
19 hours ago from Laboratory Equipment
New ultrasound technique offers glimpse inside live cells
Brooks HaysNOTTINGHAM, England, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have used ultrasound to image the inside of a cell.
20 hours ago from UPI
- Pages: 1